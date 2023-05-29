Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Small daily rain chances this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Most of you will be dry this week but small rain chances can’t be ruled out.

Expect a lot of sunshine to be with us today. That should help drive temperatures up by quite a bit when compared to Sunday. You should find highs in the mid and upper 70s. Those numbers will be super nice! You can’t rule out a stray shower or two. The best chance will show up in the eastern portions of Kentucky. Rain will never be widespread across Kentucky.

Those temperatures will remain elevated for the rest of the week. There is a good chance we see highs go 85-90 degrees! Throw in some humidity and we will have some real summertime warmth going around.

Take care of each other!

