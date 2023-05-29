Lexington city official accused of stalking
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington city official is facing stalking charges.
Matt Miniard is a soil and water conservation district supervisor.
According to the Herald-Leader, a former supervisor is accusing him of threatening his family.
A judge granted a protective order against Miniard.
Miniard is also accused of stalking one of his tenants.
He’s due in court Thursday for a hearing in that case.
