Lexington city official accused of stalking

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington city official is facing stalking charges.

Matt Miniard is a soil and water conservation district supervisor.

According to the Herald-Leader, a former supervisor is accusing him of threatening his family.

A judge granted a protective order against Miniard.

Miniard is also accused of stalking one of his tenants.

He’s due in court Thursday for a hearing in that case.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.