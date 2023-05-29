Lexington’s latest homicide has people talking about downtown safety

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a deadly shooting over the weekend.

It happened in downtown Lexington just after 2:30 Sunday morning in the area of North Limestone and West Short Street. Police say 31-year-old Scott Lawless shot and killed 35-year-old Kevin Reel.

Opinions on the safety of downtown Lexington really depend on who you talk to. According to lexingtonky.gov, 2022 marked the highest number of homicides in Lexington with 44 being reported.

So far in 2023, there have been eight gun-related homicides in Lexington.

Despite these statistics, resident Tom Zentall says he believes Lexington is relatively safe.

“I think there’s been more crime, but I don’t think that it’s more dangerous for the average person,” said Zentall.

For those who do believe safety is an issue, they say they’d like to see more police in the area.

“I would like to see more police in the downtown area as far as presence after dark,” said Lexingtonian Fred Chroniste. “I can time it, and normally, it’s after 10:00, when it gets dark, and it’s not good.”

Regardless of whether or not locals feel in danger, they share a common belief that unity is the cure.

“I think there needs to be more politeness and kindness. I think they need to come together,” said Lexingtonian Alastor King.

