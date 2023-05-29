Woman drove car onto beach near beachgoers and into water, sheriff’s dept. says

A driver was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving, police said. (Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – It was a scary scene in Florida over the weekend.

A car plowed into the water on Saturday.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was speeding down the beach in Smyrna Dunes Park.

The car got close to several families and their dogs, almost hitting a child.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman, was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers have arrested 31-year-old Scott Lawless in connection with the death of Reel. Lawless...
Lexington police investigate fatal downtown shooting: suspect arrested
A child was hit and killed by a car Saturday afternoon.
3-year-old dies after being struck by car
17-year-old Cameron Powell of Somerset was pronounced dead at Clifty Creek boat ramp by the...
Teenager pronounced dead at Lake Cumberland
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Biden and McCarthy reach a final deal to avoid US default and now must sell it to Congress
Police are investigating a vehicle collision into a business today in lexington.
Car crashes into Lexington business

Latest News

The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot at casino in Washington state
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot inside casino in Washington state, sheriff's dept. says
A driver was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving, police said.
Car seen after driven into water at beach
Emergency crews responded to the scene of what appeared to be a partial building collapse in...
1 person rescued overnight after part of apartment building collapses in Iowa