1 dead after Georgetown police pursuit ends in crash

One person is dead after a crash in Scott County. The crash happened early Tuesday morning on...
One person is dead after a crash in Scott County. The crash happened early Tuesday morning on US-25 near Pebble Beach Drive.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Jeremy Tombs
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Scott County.

The crash happened early Tuesday morning on US-25 near Pebble Beach Drive.

Both Scott County deputies and Georgetown police officers were at the scene.

Police Chief Darin Allgood says officers were pursuing a suspect intoxicated driver when the driver crossed the center line and hit another car head-on.

The driver in the second car died at the scene. The coroner has yet to release that person’s name.

The coroner says the suspected drunk driver was also hurt in the crash and is expected to recover.

WKYT is working to confirm more details and will update this story on air and online.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Reel
Lexington’s latest homicide has people talking about downtown safety
Officers have arrested 31-year-old Scott Lawless in connection with the death of Reel. Lawless...
Lexington police investigate fatal downtown shooting; suspect arrested
A southern Kentucky teenager is dead after drowning at Lake Cumberland.
Teen dies after car drives into water at Lake Cumberland
Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that led to the death of 35 year old...
Concern grows over violence in downtown Lexington after deadly shooting
FILE - Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, wins the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby...
Horse racing authority calls for emergency summit with Churchill Downs in wake of 12 deaths

Latest News

Gregg Murset - Busy Kid
Madison Price | Legacy at Fritz Farm - Journey Around the Bluegrass
WATCH: Alexa Minton's Fastcast
Rose Tower Apartments in Downtown Lexington
Lexington residents can’t get back inside apartment after sprinkler issues