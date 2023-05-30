1 dead after Georgetown police pursuit ends in crash

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Scott County.

The crash happened early Tuesday morning on US-25 near Pebble Beach Drive.

Both Scott County deputies and Georgetown police officers were at the scene.

Police Chief Darin Allgood says officers were pursuing a suspect intoxicated driver when the driver crossed the center line and hit another car head-on.

The driver in the second car died at the scene. The coroner has yet to release that person’s name.

The coroner says the suspected drunk driver was also hurt in the crash and is expected to recover.

WKYT is working to confirm more details and will update this story on air and online.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.