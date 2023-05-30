Alexa Minton’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After having a rainy weekend, we are looking at some more pop-up showers for the next three days. Rain chances will remain scattered throughout today and tomorrow, but we will notice an increase in potential inclement weather as we approach Thursday.

Temps will slowly climb throughout the week - getting close to 90 as we approach the weekend. Warm temps coupled with some sunshine will make the weather feel even more like summer as we start of the month of June.

