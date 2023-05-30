Good Question: Is there a designated order of vehicles in a fallen officer escort procession?

It’s a somber sight, a police procession following the death of an officer. One viewer had a...
It’s a somber sight, a police procession following the death of an officer. One viewer had a question about them.(WKYT)
By Victor Puente
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a somber sight, a police procession following the death of an officer. One viewer had a question about them.

For today’s Good Question Joe asks, “Is there a designated order of law enforcement agency vehicles in a fallen officer escort procession?”

No Joe, there aren’t any official rules. But you will see some similarities, like the agency impacted by that loss usually leading the procession.

Captain Paul Blanton, a public information officer with Kentucky State Police, told us beyond that, there isn’t any guideline or specific order.

He said even the agency leading the procession could change, for example, if the officer had worked for another agency at some point in their career.

Those decisions are made on a case-by-case basis.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Reel
Lexington’s latest homicide has people talking about downtown safety
A southern Kentucky teenager is dead after drowning at Lake Cumberland.
Teen dies after car drives into water at Lake Cumberland
Officers have arrested 31-year-old Scott Lawless in connection with the death of Reel. Lawless...
Lexington police investigate fatal downtown shooting; suspect arrested
One person is dead after a crash in Scott County. The crash happened early Tuesday morning on...
1 dead after Georgetown police pursuit ends in crash
FILE - Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, wins the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby...
Horse racing authority calls for emergency summit with Churchill Downs in wake of 12 deaths

Latest News

The man accused of killing a Scott County sheriff’s deputy was back in court Tuesday morning....
Sheangshang pleads not guilty to murder of Deputy Caleb Conley
Baptist Health Lexington was the only Lexington hospital to score an A.
Watchdog group grades Lexington hospitals; only one scores an A
Photo Courtesy: Wolfe County Search and Rescue Facebook
Injured hiker rescued in Wolfe County
Jessamine Co. Tourism