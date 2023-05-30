Kentucky teen dies after being shot over the weekend

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Rowan County teen is dead after he was shot over the weekend.

The Fayette County coroner says 14-year-old Jaxon Keller died of a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened Saturday. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says Keller was flown to UK Hospital, where he died.

Deputies have not said who shot him or the circumstances surrounding the shooting. They say they are investigating.

We know Keller attended Rowan County Middle School. The school posted to Facebook saying grief counselors would be on hand.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.