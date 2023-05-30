Lexington residents can’t back inside apartment after sprinkler issues

Rose Tower Apartments in Downtown Lexington
Rose Tower Apartments in Downtown Lexington(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several residents living in a Lexington apartment building downtown couldn’t get into their apartments Monday night due to a sprinkler problem.

Firefighters say they were called to a fire in the trash chute at the Rose Tower Apartments Monday afternoon.

The fire was out when they arrived on scene.

Fire officials say the property manager called a sprinkler technician who experienced several problems over several hours while trying to get the sprinkler system charged and reset.

Residents living in the building say in addition to the water running everywhere, there was a smell, and the elevator is broken.

“I don’t know how I am going to get back up to my room. I can’t go up and down the steps, so I tried to take my wheelchair up the steps, and I can’t get it up the steps, so I don’t know what to do,” said one resident.

We reached out to the Rose Tower Apartments but could not reach them tonight.

