Lexington teenager to represent USA in Special Olympic World Games

By Alexa Wingate
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One Lexington teenager is headed to the Special Olympics world games to represent USA golf.

Wake Mullins and his stepfather Dennis Gaines will be among more than two-hundred athletes representing the USA in the Special Olympic World Games.

“I had tears because it’s a once in a lifetime honor that you may never get,” said Dennis Gaines.

They leave for Germany in just 12 days to play Wake’s favorite game, golf.

“Tiger Woods. He seen Tiger Woods at a young age and just was intrigued by it and started playing golf on video games then we applied it,” said Gaines.

Wake was nominated to part of the USA team along with 17 other golfers from across the country. He’s a nine-time state champion here in Kentucky.

He also met other criteria that landed him a spot in the World Games that he’ll play alongside his stepdad.

“I get to play with him. It’s unified golf. it’s alternate golf format,” said Gaines.

It’s an experience they say they’re proud to be a part of and one Gaines says his stepson is ready for.

“I’ve been coaching for a long time and I’ve yet to see a Special Olympic athlete hit the ball as far as he does. It’s pretty amazing,” Gaines said.

Wake was also a member of his high school golf team at Henry Clay High School.

