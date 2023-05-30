Mobile Market set to bring fresh food to several Lexington neighborhoods

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is launching an initiative called the “Mobile Market.”

The new program, aimed at bringing fresh food to under-served areas of the city over the summer, is a partnership with Kroger and God’s Pantry Food Bank.

“The City is providing the truck and trailer. It’s essential to have grocers and experts in food marketing and distribution to operate the vehicle,” Gorton said. “Thank you to The Kroger Company and God’s Pantry for coming on board as partners.”

The Mobile Market is a 60-foot trailer.

It houses a single aisle stocked with a healthy selection of fresh fruits, vegetables, milk (dairy and nondairy options), chicken, beef, pork, deli meat, cheese, yogurt, and a limited amount of household products, such as toilet tissue, detergents, and other cleaning products.

“This is a way to address insufficient nutrition, improve general health, and address childhood obesity,” Gorton said.

The mobile market will operate on a cashless system - no cash will be accepted or stored within the Mobile Market. Customers will pay by debit card, credit card, or SNAP/EBT.

During the first three months of the project – between July and September – the Mobile Market will make about 20 different stops in areas that are walkable for area residents.

During this pilot period, the City will study routes, inventory, public awareness opportunities, and identify problems.

