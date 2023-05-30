New jobs coming to Garrard County

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than two dozen new jobs are coming to Garrard County.

The announcement was made Tuesday as Bluegrass Bottling broke ground on the company’s new Lancaster bottling facility, which will create 27 new full-time positions with a $6.25 million investment.

In August 2022, Bluegrass Bottling announced a 50,000-square-foot bottling facility on a 98-acre site at 51 Poor Ridge Pike in Lancaster, where the company will operate under the name Poor Ridge Distillery.

The project will also more than double the company’s storage space to a total of 49,000 square feet.

Bluegrass Bottling operates in both Garrard and Lincoln counties, currently employing around 20 people in the commonwealth and will retain its employment base from its current bottling facility in Lincoln County, where the company will maintain a distribution presence.

Bluegrass Bottling’s services include blending, proofing, brand development, labeling, private labeling, specialized packaging and designing of spirits brands.

Established in 2020, the company provides resources that allow distilleries, small-craft distillers and bourbon enthusiasts to market their products.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.