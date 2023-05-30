Sheangshang pleads not guilty to murder of Deputy Caleb Conley

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of killing a Scott County sheriff’s deputy was back in court Tuesday morning.

Steven Sheangshang appeared via video. He entered a plea of not guilty to all six Scott County charges he’s facing at his arraignment.

Those charges include murder, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, burglary in the first degree, wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, and theft by unlawful taking or disposition of an automobile.

It’s been just over a week since Deputy Caleb Conley was killed during a traffic stop on I-75. Sheangshang’s arrest citation says he shot Conley as he came up to the car.

Conley’s death has hit the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the community hard. Sheriff Tony Hampton and about a dozen others from the sheriff’s office were in the courtroom Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Hampton shared some words with us after court, and he said they will be there every step of the way.

“Everybody has just stuck together. That’s what we do. We’re a family here,” said Sheriff Hampton. “It’s been tough, but we’ve got to get through this, and sticking together is the best way to do it.”

The judge set a preliminary hearing date for Tuesday, June 6.

Deputy Conley’s visitation will be held Wednesday at Scott County High School from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

His funeral will be held Thursday at the high school. The service begins at 11 a.m. He will then be taken to Cynthiana to his final resting place.

