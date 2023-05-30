Study finds brain abnormality that could be linked to sudden infant death syndrome

FILE - Scientists looked into one theory for the cause of SIDS, which is a disruption of...
FILE - Scientists looked into one theory for the cause of SIDS, which is a disruption of breathing.(Unsplash)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS, is the leading cause of death for babies in their first year of life and the cause has been a mystery.

Most of the time it happens when the baby is asleep.

Scientists looked into one theory for the cause of SIDS, which is a disruption of breathing.

A team studied 58 babies who had died of SIDS and compared them to a control group of a dozen babies whose causes of death were unknown.

They found an abnormality in the brain receptor of the SIDS babies.

The receptor is involved in the body’s protective response to low oxygen, causing us to awaken and gasp for air.

An abnormality could interfere with that kick-start breathing process.

The finding suggested that a larger group of SIDS cases may be related to this brain receptor abnormality.

The study was published in the Journal of Neuropathology and Experimental Neurology.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Reel
Lexington’s latest homicide has people talking about downtown safety
Officers have arrested 31-year-old Scott Lawless in connection with the death of Reel. Lawless...
Lexington police investigate fatal downtown shooting; suspect arrested
A southern Kentucky teenager is dead after drowning at Lake Cumberland.
Teen dies after car drives into water at Lake Cumberland
Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that led to the death of 35 year old...
Concern grows over violence in downtown Lexington after deadly shooting
FILE - Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, wins the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby...
Horse racing authority calls for emergency summit with Churchill Downs in wake of 12 deaths

Latest News

Police said the shooting happened after a fight broke out, and at least one gun was pulled. At...
9 injured in shooting near beach in Hollywood, Florida
Gregg Murset - Busy Kid
Madison Price | Legacy at Fritz Farm - Journey Around the Bluegrass
In this image taken from video, investigators inspect the building after a Ukrainian drone...
Russia says drones lightly damage Moscow buildings before dawn, while Ukraine’s capital bombarded
FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying...
Artificial intelligence threatens extinction, experts say in new warning