Watchdog group grades Lexington hospitals; only one scores an A

The Leapfrog Group has released its biannual grades for hospitals across the country.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Leapfrog Group has released its biannual grades for hospitals across the country.

Only one Lexington hospital got an A.

Leapfrog has been analyzing hospital safety for more than 20 years, according to the group’s website. Nearly 3,000 hospitals nationwide currently submit data for the group’s twice-yearly gradings.

Baptist Health Lexington is the only Lexington hospital that scored an A. The facility scored above-average marks in every subcategory of the surgery section.

Baptist Health had a below-average score in the handwashing subcategory. The hospital scored 15 points out of a possible 100.

Leapfrog says no hospital nationwide scored fewer than 15 points in that subcategory.

UK Good Samaritan Hospital, UK Chandler Hospital, Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph East each scored a C.

Each hospital scored below-average marks on at least one part of the surgery outcome section. Each had above-average marks in other areas.

Statewide, Kentucky had some of the lowest marks in the country. 6.6% of the Commonwealth’s facilities scored A’s. Only four states had lower percentages.

You can find results for all participating hospitals here.

