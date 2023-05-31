Everyday Kentucky
12-year-old boy shot and killed in Alabama

Troy police responded to reports of a wounded boy.
Troy police responded to reports of a wounded boy.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in Troy on Tuesday, and a 15-year-old suspect is being charged with reckless murder.

According to Troy Police, on Tuesday, the Troy Police Department responded to the 900 block of Pike County Lake Road in reference to a report of a male subject being shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a 12-year-old boy on the scene who had died from a gunshot wound. Several juveniles were on the scene at the time of the shooting and were taken to the Troy Police Department.

Officers located the gun that was fired and determined that the gun was reported stolen on Monday from a vehicle in Troy.

After further investigation, a 15-year-old boy is being charged with reckless murder and breaking and entering of a vehicle.

Also, a 17-year-old boy is being charged with one count of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. In addition, a 16-year-old boy who was not on the scene at the time of the shooting turned himself in at the Troy Police Department and has been charged with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.

All three suspects are being held at a juvenile detention facility pending court hearings.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

