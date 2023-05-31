Beshear announces special election to fill Rep. Lamin Swann’s seat

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - We now know when a special election will be held to fill a Lexington state house seat.

Representative Lamin Swann died earlier in May after a medical emergency.

He served House District 93 in Fayette County.

Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced a special election will be held on November 7 to fill his seat.

The Governor remembered Swann during his Team Kentucky briefing.

“I really enjoyed our friendship getting to know him,” said Gov. Beshear. “He was always trying to do what he thought was right and we will miss him.

The special election is on the same day as the general election.

