Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Beshear announces special election to fill Rep. Lamin Swann’s seat

State Representative Lamin Swann from Lexington has reportedly passed away after a medical...
State Representative Lamin Swann from Lexington has reportedly passed away after a medical emergency left him hospitalized.(Kentucky General Assembly/WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Julia Sandor
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - We now know when a special election will be held to fill a Lexington state house seat.

Representative Lamin Swann died earlier in May after a medical emergency.

He served House District 93 in Fayette County.

Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced a special election will be held on November 7 to fill his seat.

The Governor remembered Swann during his Team Kentucky briefing.

“I really enjoyed our friendship getting to know him,” said Gov. Beshear. “He was always trying to do what he thought was right and we will miss him.

The special election is on the same day as the general election.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a crash in Scott County. The crash happened early Tuesday morning on...
Name of victim in deadly Georgetown police chase crash released; suspect identified
Baptist Health Lexington was the only Lexington hospital to score an A.
Watchdog group grades Lexington hospitals; only one scores an A
The Fayette County coroner says 14-year-old Jaxon Keller died of a gunshot wound.
Kentucky teen dies after being shot over the weekend
Jill Hurst (Anderson County Schools/Facebook)
Deadly Georgetown police chase crash similar to situation that resulted in passage of Jill’s Law
Kevin Reel
Lexington’s latest homicide has people talking about downtown safety

Latest News

WKYT Fact Check
Fact Check | New Census data on Kentucky’s changing population
Deputy Caleb Conley’s visitation is being held Wednesday at Scott County High School from 4...
Funeral services begin Wednesday for Deputy Caleb Conley
The Railbird Festival is back, and there’s a lot going on in the sports world, including the...
Lexington’s hotels, restaurants prepare for busy weekend
Wednesday, horse racing safety leaders are investigating what led to the recent death of 12...
Good Question: How often do racehorses die at the track?