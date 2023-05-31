Candlelight vigil held for Lexington shooting victim

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Lexington has now recorded nine homicides so far this year.

Tuesday night, friends and family of Kevin Reel gathered to remember his life.

Kevin Reel was shot and killed around 2:30 Sunday morning in downtown Lexington at the corner of Limestone and West Short Street.

Tuesday night, that’s where his family and friends gathered to remember him. While there were many tears shed, there were also priceless memories and laughter shared between those who knew Kevin best.

“Kevin was a part of our community, a part of the downtown bar community,” said one friend. “I was trying to think of what I should say, and he had a pretty ridiculous since of humor so I thought he would giggle at the joke were all reeling from this.”

The dozens at Tuesday night’s candlelight vigil shared stories of Kevin from his time working at the Bar Complex to the many nights he spent at Crossings singing karaoke.

“At one point we even called him Cupid. He would make love romances happen you didn’t think could have happened at all. He made it happen. With all that being said, I’m very thankful he brought us all out here today. I do think that’s something we should hold onto very tightly,” said Kevin’s friend.

Kevin’s friends describe him as fun, loving, and someone you didn’t want to ever debate.

His mom and dad stood in the crowd, listening to one person after another share the ways their son made them feel heard and seen, some for the first time in their lives.

“Some of my favorite lines from Kevin still to this day are still, if you’re going to cry about someone make it worth it. You always need another tequila shot, and the party pretty much must always go on. So, let’s remember Kevin how he lived,” said another friend.

Family and friends in the vigil by lighting a candle and singing Kevin’s favorite songs.

The vigil happened on the same day the man accused of killing Kevin faced a judge.

Scott Lawless is charged with murder. He had a not-guilty plea entered on his behalf in court Tuesday. The judge denied a request to reduce his bond.

He will be back in court June 6 at 8:30 a.m.

