Dolly Parton claims 3 new Guinness World Records titles

Official Adjudicator Michael Empric recently presented Dolly Parton with the official certificates in Nashville.(Dolly Parton via Guinness World Records)
By Debra Worley
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(Gray News) – International superstar Dolly Parton has officially claimed three new Guinness World Record titles celebrating her remarkable career.

Official Adjudicator Michael Empric recently presented Parton with the official certificates in Nashville for:

  • Most studio albums released by a female country singer - 65
  • Longest span of No. 1 hits on the US Top Country Albums chart (female) – 43 years, 156 days
  • Most top 10 entries on the US Top Country Albums chart (female) – 48

“I am humbled every time I receive a new Guinness World Records title. I share these three new honors with my fans, who have allowed me to enjoy such a long career,” Parton said.

This was not the first time the “Queen of Country Music” has been recognized for a Guinness World Records title.

Parton holds several other Guinness World Record titles including:

  • Most decades with a Top 20 hit on the US Hot Country Songs chart -6
  • Most No.1 hits on the US Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist - 25
  • Most decades on the US Hot Country Songs chart (female) - 7
  • Most hits on the US Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist - 109
  • Longest span of No.1 hits on the US Hot Country Songs chart - 35 years, 26 days
  • First country singer to be nominated for the EGOT
  • Most Grammy nominations for a female country artist - 51

“Celebrating the longevity and success of Dolly Parton’s remarkable career with three more Guinness World Records titles was incredible,” Empric said. “Dolly isn’t just a legend... she is Officially Amazing!”

Parton’s music career began at the age of 10. Her songwriting skills and powerful voice have proven her to be a success in the country and pop music scene for years.

“Her larger-than-life personality and big heart have made her valued throughout the world,” Guinness stated.

