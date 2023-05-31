Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Expansion of Kentucky’s signature sport on track for fall debut

Southeastern Kentucky will have a new attraction this fall that further expands horse racing in...
Southeastern Kentucky will have a new attraction this fall that further expands horse racing in the Commonwealth.(WABI)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Southeastern Kentucky will have a new attraction this fall that further expands horse racing in the Commonwealth.

The oval track is ready, and the facilities are getting closer to being ready for the October 15 debut of harness horse racing in Corbin at the track called Cumberland Run.

PREVIOUS: Corbin, Williamsburg on tap for new horse racing facilities

The track is located just off the Cumberland Bypass on the east side of town.

The racing will be similar to what you see at the Red Mile in Lexington. We’re told it will be the third harness racing track in Kentucky and the first horse racing track of any kind in that region of the state.

The track will be managed by the same company that oversees The Mint in Williamsburg and, like it, it will offer historical horse racing wagering machines.

People are expecting the track to be a big economic boon for the area.

“There is real opportunity here,” said Mayor Suzie Razmus. “Because we have a lot of land. It’s beautiful here. It’s great for horses. It’s great for families. It is just a really nice community. We are expecting a whole new group of people to come in and to make themselves at home.”

Initially, there are expected to be about 15 jobs, but that is expected to grow. Later plans call for a hotel to be constructed as well.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a crash in Scott County. The crash happened early Tuesday morning on...
Name of victim in deadly Georgetown police chase crash released; suspect identified
Baptist Health Lexington was the only Lexington hospital to score an A.
Watchdog group grades Lexington hospitals; only one scores an A
The Fayette County coroner says 14-year-old Jaxon Keller died of a gunshot wound.
Kentucky teen dies after being shot over the weekend
Jill Hurst (Anderson County Schools/Facebook)
Deadly Georgetown police chase crash similar to situation that resulted in passage of Jill’s Law
Kevin Reel
Lexington’s latest homicide has people talking about downtown safety

Latest News

Toyota says an all-new, three-row electric SUV is set to go into production at TMMK in 2025....
New electric SUV set to go into production at Toyota’s Georgetown plant
Through her efforts, she hoped to create a clean and safe environment for kids to plan in. With...
Lexington teen spreads hope and joy in her community
Name of victim in deadly Georgetown police chase crash released; suspect identified
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast