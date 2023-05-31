SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Funeral services begin Wednesday for Deputy Caleb Conley.

Deputy Conley was shot and killed during a traffic stop on I-75.

Conley’s visitation is being held Wednesday at Scott County High School from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. His funeral will be held Thursday at the high school. The service begins at 11 a.m. He will then be taken to Cynthiana to his final resting place.

The services are all set up by Supporting Heroes, and they say Deputy Conley was a hero long before this tragedy.

“He was a hero, not because of what happened last Monday night. Not because of how he died but because of how he lived,” said Eric Johnson with Supporting Heroes. “And day after day he went into harm’s way trying to protect the citizens of Scott County. He knew the risks, but every day he continued to serve and answer the calls for help.”

Conley served in the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for four years and, before that, in the U.S. Army for eight years. People describe Deputy Conley as a dedicated worker who always went above and beyond.

Leaving behind his family, the support from those throughout the community is a sight to see.

“We’ve been hearing stories about Caleb and how he touched people’s lives since we got here last Monday, and I’m sure we’ll hear a lot more tomorrow,” said Johnson.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says there are also several outside agencies helping the county as Deputy Conley is laid to rest.

“The attack on Deputy Conley was an attack on all law enforcement, even an attack on all citizens, and so this is the turnout that we would expect, and tomorrow during his funeral. We wouldn’t be surprised if we see officers from New York and Texas, all over the country,” said Johnson.

