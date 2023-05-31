Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Good Question: How often do racehorses die at the track?

Wednesday, horse racing safety leaders are investigating what led to the recent death of 12...
Wednesday, horse racing safety leaders are investigating what led to the recent death of 12 horses at Churchill Downs. So, we wanted to know how common those deaths are.(WKYT)
By Victor Puente
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday, horse racing safety leaders are investigating what led to the recent death of 12 horses at Churchill Downs. So, we wanted to know how common those deaths are.

For today’s Good Question, we’re asking, “How often do racehorses die at the track?”

Data on thoroughbred racing fatalities is kept by the Jockey Club but only includes numbers since 2009.

Anti-racing website Horseracing Wrongs keeps a separate tally that also includes horses that died while training and in stalls. Their yearly numbers are higher.

Looking at the report from The Jockey Club, from 2009 to 2022, 7,602 thoroughbreds died at American race tracks.

The rate of fatalities has dropped from two deaths per 1,000 starts in 2009 to 1.25 deaths per 1,000 starts in 2022.

Locally, Keeneland trended below the national average until 2016, when five horses died at the track. The same number died the next two years, then nine horses in 2019. Since then, the number of horse deaths has dropped back down. But, since 2009, there has never been a year where Keeneland hasn’t had at least one horse die while racing.

While the numbers are improving, on average more than six horses died each week in 2022 at American race tracks.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a crash in Scott County. The crash happened early Tuesday morning on...
Name of victim in deadly Georgetown police chase crash released; suspect identified
Baptist Health Lexington was the only Lexington hospital to score an A.
Watchdog group grades Lexington hospitals; only one scores an A
The Fayette County coroner says 14-year-old Jaxon Keller died of a gunshot wound.
Kentucky teen dies after being shot over the weekend
Jill Hurst (Anderson County Schools/Facebook)
Deadly Georgetown police chase crash similar to situation that resulted in passage of Jill’s Law
Kevin Reel
Lexington’s latest homicide has people talking about downtown safety

Latest News

Brian Kendall Bank, 40.
Man threatened to kill Kentucky judge and blow up courthouse, police say
Toyota says an all-new, three-row electric SUV is set to go into production at TMMK in 2025....
New electric SUV set to go into production at Toyota’s Georgetown plant
Through her efforts, she hoped to create a clean and safe environment for kids to plan in. With...
Lexington teen spreads hope and joy in her community
Southeastern Kentucky will have a new attraction this fall that further expands horse racing in...
Expansion of Kentucky’s signature sport on track for fall debut