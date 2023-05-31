Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Stray showers and plenty of heat

Rain chances with warmer temps
(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Most will be dry but some showers will sneak in for a few.

Over the next few days, the weather will be quite warm with temperatures in the mid-80s. The humidity will also be noticeable, making it feel slightly warmer than the actual temperature. However, the humidity will not be as oppressive as it can be later in the summer.

Most areas will remain dry, but there is a chance of isolated showers or thunderstorms in the forecast. These showers will be scattered, so not everyone will experience them. Keep an eye out for any brief rain showers or thunderstorms that might occur.

On Thursday, there is another small chance of a stray shower, but overall, it will be another warm day with temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 80s.

As we head into Friday and the weekend, the skies will remain dry, and temperatures will continue to heat up. Expect highs around 88 degrees, and with the increased humidity, the heat index might reach around 90 degrees or slightly higher.

Looking ahead to next week, there will be better chances of rain. So if you’re hoping for some precipitation, you’ll likely have a better opportunity for it during that time.

Take care of each other!

