Lexington teen spreads hope and joy in her community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington teenager is providing hope and support for people in our community through an event she hosted.

At just 16 years old, Magdalene Mabson is committed to making a difference in her community.

Magdalene decided to take part in the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium’s #BlackGirlJoy Challenge.

She envisioned hosting an event for the community to come together and clean up a local park. With the help of a grant from the consortium, Magdalene was able to put on the event at Castlewood Park.

“I wanted to come and clean up the park because I love being in nature. I love being in grass and being around the trees,” Magdalene said. “It’s important to restore the trees that we have left because a lot of them were taken down in the terrible windstorm that we had.”

Through her efforts, she hoped to create a clean and safe environment for kids to plan in. With the help of family and friends, Magdalene also created “blessings bags” to pass out to the homeless community.

“I chose items that I felt would be most important when you’re in such a vulnerable state,” Magdalene said.

She passed out 36 bags.

“It brings me joy to help my community and to make sure that children have a clean and safe environment to play in, but also so that people that are in need are taken care of,” Magdalene said.

Magdalene plans to start a non-profit called Humanity always to continue giving out blessings bags for homeless Kentuckians. If you would like to help her efforts, email Magdalene at this address.

If you have a story of kindness that you would like to be featured, click here to tell us about it.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.