Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Lexington teen spreads hope and joy in her community

Through her efforts, she hoped to create a clean and safe environment for kids to plan in. With...
Through her efforts, she hoped to create a clean and safe environment for kids to plan in. With the help of family and friends, Magdalene Mabson also created “blessings bags” to pass out to the homeless community.(Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium and Whistle Works, inc.)
By Destiny Quinn
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington teenager is providing hope and support for people in our community through an event she hosted.

At just 16 years old, Magdalene Mabson is committed to making a difference in her community.

Magdalene decided to take part in the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium’s #BlackGirlJoy Challenge.

She envisioned hosting an event for the community to come together and clean up a local park. With the help of a grant from the consortium, Magdalene was able to put on the event at Castlewood Park.

“I wanted to come and clean up the park because I love being in nature. I love being in grass and being around the trees,” Magdalene said. “It’s important to restore the trees that we have left because a lot of them were taken down in the terrible windstorm that we had.”

Through her efforts, she hoped to create a clean and safe environment for kids to plan in. With the help of family and friends, Magdalene also created “blessings bags” to pass out to the homeless community.

“I chose items that I felt would be most important when you’re in such a vulnerable state,” Magdalene said.

She passed out 36 bags.

“It brings me joy to help my community and to make sure that children have a clean and safe environment to play in, but also so that people that are in need are taken care of,” Magdalene said.

Magdalene plans to start a non-profit called Humanity always to continue giving out blessings bags for homeless Kentuckians. If you would like to help her efforts, email Magdalene at this address.

If you have a story of kindness that you would like to be featured, click here to tell us about it.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a crash in Scott County. The crash happened early Tuesday morning on...
Name of victim in deadly Georgetown police chase crash released; suspect identified
Baptist Health Lexington was the only Lexington hospital to score an A.
Watchdog group grades Lexington hospitals; only one scores an A
The Fayette County coroner says 14-year-old Jaxon Keller died of a gunshot wound.
Kentucky teen dies after being shot over the weekend
Jill Hurst (Anderson County Schools/Facebook)
Deadly Georgetown police chase crash similar to situation that resulted in passage of Jill’s Law
Kevin Reel
Lexington’s latest homicide has people talking about downtown safety

Latest News

WATCH | UK medical students lace up run running shoes to make a difference for sick kids
UK medical students wanted to find a way to honor patients like Clara. Inspired by the national...
UK medical students lace up run running shoes to make a difference for sick kids
Kentucky teen cares for his community by caring for their lawns
WATCH | Kentucky teen cares for his community by caring for their lawns
At just 13 years old, Caleb Farrar has learned what hard work looks like.
Kentucky teen cares for his community by caring for their lawns