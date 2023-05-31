Everyday Kentucky
New electric SUV set to go into production at Toyota’s Georgetown plant

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Toyota has announced plans for a new vehicle to be assembled at its Georgetown plant.

Toyota says an all-new, three-row electric SUV is set to go into production at TMMK in 2025. The project is part of a $591 million commitment for future projects at the Scott County facility.

The SUV will be Toyota’s first battery electric vehicle assembled in the United States.

“Toyota Kentucky set the standard for Toyota vehicle manufacturing in the U.S., and now we’re leading the charge with BEVs,” said Susan Elkington, president of TMMK. “Our incredible team of Kentuckians is excited to take on this new challenge while delivering the same great quality and reliability that our customers expect.”

TMMK will source batteries from Toyota’s North Carolina battery manufacturing plant, which also will expand to support further electrification of the company’s U.S.-based production.

The company employs around 9,000 employees at the Georgetown operation.

Opened in 1988, more than 12 million vehicles have rolled off TMMK’s assembly lines, including America’s best-selling sedan (Camry) and best-selling SUV (RAV4). Current production capacity is approximately 550,000 vehicles and 600,000 engines annually, with a supplier base of more than 350 suppliers nationwide – including over 100 in Kentucky.

