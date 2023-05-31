Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Oscar Tshiebwe will turn pro, will not return to Kentucky

Tshiebwe averaged 16.5 points and 13.7 rebounds last season at UK
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates after Kentucky defeated Georgia 85-71 in an NCAA...
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates after Kentucky defeated Georgia 85-71 in an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After two seasons in a Kentucky uniform, Oscar Tshiebwe has decided to forgo his final year of eligibility and keep his name in the NBA Draft.

The 2022 National Player of the Year is not a projected draft pick, but he has been working out for multiple NBA teams over the last month and performed well at the NBA Combine two weeks ago.

Tshiebwe averaged 17.4 points and 15.1 rebounds per game in his first season at Kentucky. He averaged 16.5 points and 13.7 rebounds in his second season. He ranks tied for second in career double-doubles (48), sixth in all-time career rebounds (952), and 48th in scoring (1,117). Tshiebwe is the ninth player in program history to earn consensus All-America honors in at least two seasons.

Oscar Tshiebwe will turn pro
Oscar Tshiebwe will turn pro(UK Athletics)

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a crash in Scott County. The crash happened early Tuesday morning on...
Name of victim in deadly Georgetown police chase crash released; suspect identified
The Fayette County coroner says 14-year-old Jaxon Keller died of a gunshot wound.
Kentucky teen dies after being shot over the weekend
Baptist Health Lexington was the only Lexington hospital to score an A.
Watchdog group grades Lexington hospitals; only one scores an A
Jill Hurst (Anderson County Schools/Facebook)
Deadly Georgetown police chase crash similar to situation that resulted in passage of Jill’s Law
Brian Kendall Bank, 40.
Man threatened to kill Kentucky judge and blow up courthouse, police say

Latest News

15 APR 2021: UNLV vs. Kentucky during the Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament held at the...
Madison Lilley joining Kentucky volleyball as full-time assistant
UK will host Ball State in the Wildcats' NCAA Tournament opener.
Baseball Wildcats to open NCAA Tournament against Ball State
Kentucky Proud Park
UK selected as NCAA baseball regional host site; Cats face Ball State in 1st round
Churchill Downs releases statement following 12th horse death