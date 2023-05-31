Everyday Kentucky
Report: Antonio Reeves withdraws from the NBA Draft

Reeves weighing options on where he will play college basketball next season
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Antonio Reeves has taken his name out of the NBA Draft, and will return to college according to a report by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

It is not clear whether Reeves will return to Kentucky or look for another college team to play for next season.

Reeves transferred to Kentucky from Illinois State. He averaged 14.4 points per game, the second most on the team, while scoring a team-best 80 3-pointers in his one season at UK.

Reeves was the SEC’s Co-Sixth Man of the Year after tallying four games of 20 or more points off the bench, which is the most of any UK player under John Calipari. He paced the Wildcats in scoring in 13 games this season and had 10 games of 20 or more points, including a career-high 37 points in a win at Arkansas.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

