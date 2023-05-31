Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Rupp Arena fills with emotion as FCPS seniors graduate

By Jeremy Tombs
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rupp Arena has been filled with emotion and celebrations this week as Fayette County Public Schools holds high school commencement ceremonies.

Frederick Douglass principal Lester Diaz says 436 students graduated Wednesday. It was the high school’s sixth-ever graduating class.

“The time that we have spent together is an anthology of its own,” said Sydney Cox, FDHS class president.

Cox says if every chapter of that series was an accomplishment by this class, the book wouldn’t end. A school record of 128 students finished with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

However, the pomp and circumstance wouldn’t be possible if those pages weren’t filled with some trials and tribulations,

Joel and Darnell Roberts have come face to face with many late nights, difficult tests, and some trouble of their own making.

“To be honest, I wasn’t even sure if I will graduate high school,” Darnell Roberts said. “I would do the work, and I wouldn’t turn it in. I’d blow it off sometimes, got held back a couple times at school.”

But with family and faith behind them, they crossed that stage Wednesday. Now, just like their classmates, they feel they’re ready for whatever their future holds.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a crash in Scott County. The crash happened early Tuesday morning on...
Name of victim in deadly Georgetown police chase crash released; suspect identified
The Fayette County coroner says 14-year-old Jaxon Keller died of a gunshot wound.
Kentucky teen dies after being shot over the weekend
Baptist Health Lexington was the only Lexington hospital to score an A.
Watchdog group grades Lexington hospitals; only one scores an A
Jill Hurst (Anderson County Schools/Facebook)
Deadly Georgetown police chase crash similar to situation that resulted in passage of Jill’s Law
Brian Kendall Bank, 40.
Man threatened to kill Kentucky judge and blow up courthouse, police say

Latest News

Cave Run Lake in Rowan Co. may be known for its muskie fishing, but this weekend an annual bass...
Cave Run Lake bass tournament about more than just fishing
The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission shared plans Wednesday morning to explore new...
African plant could be part of Kentucky’s solution to opioid epidemic
Funeral services begin Wednesday for Deputy Caleb Conley
WATCH | Funeral services begin Wednesday for Deputy Caleb Conley
New electric SUV set to go into production at Toyota’s Georgetown plant
WATCH | New electric SUV set to go into production at Toyota’s Georgetown plant