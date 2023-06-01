2 week closure on 6-mile stretch of I-64 in Louisville set for Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Starting at 8 p.m. Friday, roughly six miles of westbound lanes of I-64 in Louisville will be closed for two weeks.

The closure starts at the I-264 interchange and extends to Mellwood Avenue (Exit 7).

It should take two weeks to complete according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).

Once that two week portion of the project is complete, the westbound lanes will open back up.

KYTC will then begin work on the eastbound lanes June 16.

During the four week span, detours will take drivers either east or west on I-264.

“The last time we did this kind of work, where it was shut down like this was 2001,” KYTC Chief District Engineer Matt Bullock said, “so 22 years of interstate pavement and that volume of traffic is a pretty good long time. The hope is we do this and don’t have to touch it for another 20 plus years.”

The project will include tearing up the one and a half inches of asphalt currently in place on the roadways and replacing it.

It will also include tearing up the concrete inside the Cochran Tunnel, replacing that with asphalt as well.

Expected completion date is June 30.

