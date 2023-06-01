Attorney General’s office to take over prosecution of accused Scott Co. deputy killer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT has learned the prosecution of the man accused of killing Scott County Sheriff Deputy Caleb Conley is being taken over by state’s Attorney General office.

Steven Sheangshang is accused of shooting Conley during a May 22 traffic stop in Georgetown.

The move for Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office to take over was at the request of Judge Jeremy Mattox who is the chief circuit judge for the district that includes Scott County.

Normally, prosecutions are handled by commonwealths attorneys. Under state law, Kentucky’s top prosecutors’ office has the authority to step in when asked or warranted.

Steven Sheangshang appeared via video. He entered a plea of not guilty to all six Scott County charges he’s facing at his arraignment.

On May 30, Sheangshang entered a plea of not guilty to all six charges he faces in Scott County which include murder, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, burglary in the first degree, wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, and theft by unlawful taking or disposition of an automobile.

