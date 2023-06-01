Calipari Tweets Statement Following NBA Departures

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky basketball’s 2023-24 roster took some blows Wednesday, after both Chris Livingston and Oscar Tshiebwe announced they were going pro, and Antonio Reeves remained in the transfer portal.

Thursday on Twitter, Head Coach John Calipari tweeted the following statement, seemingly trying to do damage control among the fan base:

“I woke up this morning thinking about our team now that the NBA deadline has passed. We support all of our players as they weigh their options and pursue their dreams and it’s my job to make sure these kids are making informed decisions. It may not be what you think or I think - but it’s informed. But that also makes it hard to move until you really know what your roster is going to be. We’ve prepared for all scenarios and now we can move forward. There’s so much misinformation out there and most of it we can’t address publicly. Numbers being thrown around just aren’t accurate, who we are in contact with or who we are not in contact with, we don’t make it public. We want players who want this culture, who care about winning, understand what it means to play at Kentucky - both how hard and how rewarding it is - and have the ultimate drive to win and succeed on the biggest stage, which helps everyone. We have a talented group right now which isn’t finished yet, but when it’s done we will have a talented team who will chase the ultimate goal together and make #BBN proud.”

Currently the UK roster returns sophomore guard Adou Thiero, sophomore guard Grant Darbyshire, senior guard Brennan Canada, sophomore guard Walker Horn, senior guard Kareem Watkins, and sophomore forward Ugonna Onyenso. Kentucky has the number one incoming freshman class (according to ESPN rankings) with the No. 1 small forward, Justin Edwards, No. 2 point guard D.J. Wagner, No. 1 center Aaron Bradshaw, No. 3 shooting guard Robert Dillingham, and No. 4 shooting guard Reed Sheppard.

The Wildcats are set to head to Toronto, Canada for GLOBL JAM July 12-16.

