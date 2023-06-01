Everyday Kentucky
Georgetown’s Tony Wise qualifies for U.S. Senior Open

Won qualifying tournament in Va.
Georgetown's Tony Wise won a qualifier in Virginia on Wednesday and has made the field at the 43rd U.S. Senior Open.(Tony Wise)
By Steve Moss
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HOT SPRINGS, Va. (WKYT) - Georgetown’s Tony Wise will be teeing it up with some of golf’s biggest names after qualifying for the 2023 United States Senior Open, held later this month in Steven’s Point, Wisc.

Wise, who plays regularly on the Amateur Players Tour, carded a 4-under 67 on Wednesday at the Cascades Course at the Homestead in Hot Springs, Va. Wise finished with four birdies and no bogies to win the 18-hole event.

“I still have to pinch myself,” Wise said. “Did that really happen?”

The 43rd U.S. Senior Open will be held June 27-July 2 at SentryWorld, near Green Bay. Some of golf’s biggest stars will be in the field, including last year’s winner, Padraig Harrington.

Wise, who won the 2021 Kentucky Senior Amateur tournament, would love to play on the weekend in one of golf’s majors.

“It’s exciting. I’m going up there to make the cut,” Wise said.

“Guys you watch on TV, who have held the Claret Jug, the Wanamaker Trophy,” he said. “This was a huge goal.”

More than 3,000 golfers entered the one-day qualifiers across the country, at 33 different sites. Wise, the former boys’ high school basketball coach at Franklin Co., took home medalist honors and low amateur in winning his ninth tournament of the year.

“Golf is hard,” Wise said. “When I got out of coaching, I told myself I was going to improve my game. I’ve worked hard.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

