Good Question: How do we know rent prices are going up?

People who are pushing to expand the urban services boundary in Lexington cite a rise in rent...
People who are pushing to expand the urban services boundary in Lexington cite a rise in rent as one issue that needs a solution. But how do we know rent prices are going up?(MGN)
By Victor Puente
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People who are pushing to expand the urban services boundary in Lexington cite a rise in rent as one issue that needs a solution. But how do we know rent prices are going up?

Today’s Good Question comes from a viewer who asked us not to use their name. They wanted to know, “What is the American Housing Survey, and why are they paying somebody to go around and ask people personal questions?”

That survey is legitimate.

It’s taken every two years and is conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. It’s paid for by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD.

The purpose is to get information on both the quantity and quality of America’s housing. They also get information about housing costs for both renters and owners.

According to HUD, “The AHS is used by the public, policymakers and professionals in many fields for research, planning, and decision making, as well as to understand the current state of our nation’s housing markets and how they have changed over time.”

For example, the 2021 survey found that housing costs for renters rose more than for owners, and the median renter now pays nearly the same as the median owner for total housing costs.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

