Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Some more signs of Summer show up

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will really climb in the coming days.

Today, the temperatures will rise significantly, bringing hotter conditions. Highs are expected to range from the mid to upper-80s. The day will also bring a few isolated showers and storms, but it’s important to note that they will be scattered and not widespread. The focus is on their isolated nature.

As we progress toward the end of the week and into the weekend, the heat will intensify further. Across the commonwealth, temperatures are predicted to soar between 88 and 92 degrees. Although there will be some humidity, it won’t be as oppressive as what is typically experienced later in June and into July. So while it may be warm, it won’t be excessively muggy.

Looking ahead to next week, a shift is expected as a shot of cooler air moves in. This will result in a drop in temperatures, with highs reaching the 70s. This change will bring some relief from the previous hot spell and create more comfortable conditions.

Take care of each other!

