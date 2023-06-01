Kentucky State Police looking for escaped inmate

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - State police are on the lookout for an escaped inmate.

KSP says 32-year-old Tyler J. Blevins, of Vanceburg, walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center in Richmond just before 6:00 Thursday morning.

He is described as a white male, 5′11″ tall, weighing 203 pounds, with brown hair and Green eyes. Blevins has a surgical scar on his abdomen and multiple tattoos on his arms, chest, back, and left wrist.

KSP says Blevins is known to frequent Lewis, Mason, and surrounding areas.

We’re told Blevins was serving a sentence for meth trafficking, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and burglary.

Anyone who may have information about the location of Blevins is asked to call their local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at 859.623.2404.

