Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

A survivor’s story: After decade of darkness, ‘I see a future for myself’

In a letter, an anonymous sex trafficking survivor shares how her life has changed.
In a letter, an anonymous sex trafficking survivor shares how her life has changed.
In a letter, an anonymous sex trafficking survivor shares how her life has changed.(WKYT)
By Anonymous
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Editor’s Note: The following was written at the request of WKYT. The author is an anonymous sex trafficking/sexual exploitation survivor with whom Natalie’s Sisters has worked. The letter has been lightly edited for formatting and style, but otherwise is published below in its entirety.)

“Seven years ago, after losing my mother, I found myself homeless and living on the street. I became addicted to drugs and then got involved in sex work to support my addiction. I was incarcerated and beaten often -- living on the streets because I thought I had no other options.

“One of the girls I met on the street took me to a place to get food, hygiene products and clothing. It was Natalie’s Sisters. They offered us a safe place to eat and rest. They helped us get resources like medical coverage and food stamps, and most of all they counseled us.

Related coverage via WKYT Investigates:

“I couldn’t escape the lifestyle for a long time. But three years after meeting these wonderful ladies, they helped me get into a treatment facility that changed my life. I’ve been sober for three years now, and I have my own apartment after years of being homeless.

“Natalie’s Sisters continues to support and encourage me today. I recently completed my peer support training and they’ve recommended several potential employment options.

“In these past three years, God has restored my family, my mind and my entire life. Now I see a future for myself after 10 years of darkness.

“I hope one day soon to work with inspirational women like these. I hope to be able to change the lives of others, just as they did for me.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Kendall Bank, 40.
Man threatened to kill Kentucky judge and blow up courthouse, police say
One person is dead after a crash in Scott County. The crash happened early Tuesday morning on...
Name of victim in deadly Georgetown police chase crash released; suspect identified
The Fayette County coroner says 14-year-old Jaxon Keller died of a gunshot wound.
Kentucky teen dies after being shot over the weekend
The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission shared plans Wednesday morning to explore new...
African plant could be part of Kentucky’s solution to opioid epidemic
Deputy Caleb Conley’s visitation was held Wednesday at Scott County High School. His funeral...
Funeral service held Thursday for Deputy Caleb Conley

Latest News

Human trafficking is an illicit industry that is big business across the Bluegrass, experts said.
WKYT Investigates | Illicit industry, big business: Ky. officials crack down on human trafficking
Signs of human trafficking could be right in front of you, experts say.
What to watch for: Signs of human trafficking could be right in front of you
After the funeral, a massive funeral procession of around 500 vehicles escorted Conley from...
Kentuckians say goodbye to Deputy Caleb Conley
According to the Railbird website, tickets are sold out. VisitLEX says this means more than...
Know before you go: Railbird 2023