A survivor’s story: After decade of darkness, ‘I see a future for myself’

(Editor’s Note: The following was written at the request of WKYT. The author is an anonymous sex trafficking/sexual exploitation survivor with whom Natalie’s Sisters has worked. The letter has been lightly edited for formatting and style, but otherwise is published below in its entirety.)

“Seven years ago, after losing my mother, I found myself homeless and living on the street. I became addicted to drugs and then got involved in sex work to support my addiction. I was incarcerated and beaten often -- living on the streets because I thought I had no other options.

“One of the girls I met on the street took me to a place to get food, hygiene products and clothing. It was Natalie’s Sisters. They offered us a safe place to eat and rest. They helped us get resources like medical coverage and food stamps, and most of all they counseled us.

Related coverage via WKYT Investigates:

“I couldn’t escape the lifestyle for a long time. But three years after meeting these wonderful ladies, they helped me get into a treatment facility that changed my life. I’ve been sober for three years now, and I have my own apartment after years of being homeless.

“Natalie’s Sisters continues to support and encourage me today. I recently completed my peer support training and they’ve recommended several potential employment options.

“In these past three years, God has restored my family, my mind and my entire life. Now I see a future for myself after 10 years of darkness.

“I hope one day soon to work with inspirational women like these. I hope to be able to change the lives of others, just as they did for me.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.