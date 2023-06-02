Everyday Kentucky
Alexa Minton's Forecast

Temps will climb close to 90 today, leaving us with extra sunshine to start off our weekend.
By Alexa Minton
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures are slowly climbing from our early morning temps - making us approach 90 by the late afternoon hours. The warmth will be enhanced by some sunshine leading us to a high UV index. A UV index of 9 means sun protection is recommended so make sure to protect yourself from any excessive sun exposure.

Another beautiful day ahead tomorrow, but scattered rain chances return on Sunday. Stray showers are possible as we start the work week, and a cold front is headed our way for Tuesday. This front won’t drop temps too much, just make us feel more in the upper 70s than the warmth we will enjoy this weekend.

