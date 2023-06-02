Alexa Minton’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures are slowly climbing from our early morning temps - making us approach 90 by the late afternoon hours. The warmth will be enhanced by some sunshine leading us to a high UV index. A UV index of 9 means sun protection is recommended so make sure to protect yourself from any excessive sun exposure.

Another beautiful day ahead tomorrow, but scattered rain chances return on Sunday. Stray showers are possible as we start the work week, and a cold front is headed our way for Tuesday. This front won’t drop temps too much, just make us feel more in the upper 70s than the warmth we will enjoy this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.