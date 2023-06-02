Cancer survivors gather at Kroger Field to celebrate victory over disease

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - June is National Cancer Survivor Month.

UK HealthCare is celebrating it through its annual Expression of Courage event. Survivors of all different types of cancer gathered inside Kroger Field Friday for the happy occasion.

Expressions of Courage encouraged survivors to create artwork depicting their journey down the path of dealing with and defeating the disease.

Acupuncture, massages and music were some of the therapy sessions on hand.

Organizers called Friday’s event a “health and wellness informational” for survivors and their families.

However, while there are success stories, the Commonwealth is not in a good place with cancer rates.

“Kentucky is the number one state for cancer mortality in the nation, and so it’s not something we are particularly happy to see, and we hope by having our survivorship, and educate our survivors, we can improve upon that statistic,” said joan scales, Expressions of Courage coordinator.

There are 18 million cancer survivors in the U.S.

