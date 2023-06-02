Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Conservative group challenges Prince Harry’s visa

FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, Monday, July 18,...
FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A conservative think tank will appear in a federal court next week to challenge Prince Harry’s U.S. visa, citing revelations about drug use in his recent book.

The Heritage Foundation is requesting that Prince Harry’s immigration documents be unsealed.

The conservative group is suing the U.S. government to find out if it acted according to procedure when it granted the Duke of Sussex a U.S. visa.

The case will go before a federal judge on Tuesday at the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Harry most recently confessed to taking various recreational party drugs in his explosive memoir “Spare,” which was published in January.

Under U.S. immigration law, evidence of past drug use can be grounds to reject an application.

CNN has asked a representative for Prince Harry for comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission shared plans Wednesday morning to explore new...
African plant could be part of Kentucky’s solution to opioid epidemic
KSP says 32-year-old Tyler J. Blevins, of Vanceburg, walked away from the Bluegrass Career and...
Kentucky State Police looking for escaped inmate
Deputy Caleb Conley’s visitation was held Wednesday at Scott County High School. His funeral...
Funeral service held Thursday for Deputy Caleb Conley
According to the Railbird website, tickets are sold out. VisitLEX says this means more than...
Know before you go: Railbird 2023
After the funeral, a massive funeral procession of around 500 vehicles escorted Conley from...
Kentuckians say goodbye to Deputy Caleb Conley

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls Russia's war in Ukraine a "strategic failure" during a...
Blinken says no Ukraine cease-fire without peace deal that includes Russia’s withdrawal
Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls Russia's war in Ukraine a "strategic failure" during a...
Blinken: Putin's war a 'strategic failure'
Sage Chelf poses for a photo at her home in Orlando, Fla., May 27, 2023. Recent Florida...
Some trans people turn to crowdfunding to leave Florida after anti-LGBTQ+ laws
File - Visitors attend the Venture Miami Tech Hiring Fair at the Miami-Dade College, Wolfson...
US jobs report for May could point to slower hiring as Fed rate hikes cool demand for workers