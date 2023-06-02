Everyday Kentucy
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

FBI offers to show GOP chairman document that purports to relate to Biden, his family

FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during the House Appropriations subcommittee on...
FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during the House Appropriations subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies budget hearing for Fiscal Year 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 27, 2023. The FBI has offered to show top lawmakers next week a bureau document that purports to relate to President Joe Biden and his family following weeks of demands by congressional Republicans and a contempt threat against Director Christopher Wray.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI offered Friday to show top lawmakers next week a bureau document that purports to relate to President Joe Biden and his family following weeks of demands by congressional Republicans and a contempt threat against Director Christopher Wray.

In a statement, the FBI said it would produce the document in a secure location inside the U.S. Capitol for the Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer, and the panel’s top Democrat, Jamie Raskin of Maryland.

At issue is an internal FBI document known as an FD-1023, which agents use to record unverified tips and information they receive from confidential human sources. The FBI says such documents can contain uncorroborated and incomplete information, and that documenting the tip does not validate it.

“By offering to provide access to the requested document in combination with a briefing to offer context, the FBI has agreed in good faith to give the Committee all of the information it originally asked for and more,” the FBI said. “The commonsense protections the FBI has requested to maintain the confidentiality of that sensitive information are routinely employed both in response to congressional requests and in court in criminal proceedings to protect the physical safety of sources and the integrity of investigations.”

Comer responded to the FBI concession by suggesting it would not be sufficient to prevent him from moving forward with contempt, saying “anything short” of producing the document to the committee would not be in compliance with the subpoena. A contempt of Congress charge would require a full committee vote before going to the House floor.

Comer subpoenaed Wray earlier this month seeking a specific FBI form from June 2020.

In a May 3 letter to Wray with Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Comer said that “it has come to our attention” that the bureau has such a document that “describes an alleged criminal scheme” involving Biden and a foreign national “relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions” when Biden was vice president and includes “a precise description” about it.

The lawmakers used the word “alleged” three times in the opening paragraph of the letter and offered no evidence of the veracity of the accusations or any details about what they contend are “highly credible unclassified whistleblower disclosures.”

The White House has called the subpoena effort further evidence of how congressional Republicans long “have been lobbing unfounded, unproven, politically motivated attacks” against the Biden family “without offering evidence for their claims or evidence of decisions influenced by anything other than U.S. interests.”

_____

Associated Press writer Farnoush Amiri in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission shared plans Wednesday morning to explore new...
African plant could be part of Kentucky’s solution to opioid epidemic
KSP says 32-year-old Tyler J. Blevins, of Vanceburg, walked away from the Bluegrass Career and...
Kentucky State Police says escaped inmate has been caught
According to the Railbird website, tickets are sold out. VisitLEX says this means more than...
Know before you go: Railbird 2023
Strawberry Moon over Wichita Falls. (File image)
Sky watchers in for a treat Friday night
The man accused of killing a Scott County sheriff’s deputy was back in court Tuesday morning....
Attorney General’s office to take over prosecution of accused Scott Co. deputy killer

Latest News

At 58 years old, Albert Robertson is one of the oldest recruits the Kansas City, Missouri...
‘You’re never too old’: 58-year-old police recruit nicknamed ‘grandpa’ follows his dream
FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a...
Donald Trump’s lawyers ask judge to exit criminal case, echoing claims of political bias
A supermoon is shown rising behind the Galata Tower in Turkey. It is also called a strawberry...
Strawberry moon to light up the sky this weekend
FILE - The YouTube app is displayed on an iPad in Baltimore on March 20, 2018. (AP...
YouTube changes policy to allow false claims about past US presidential elections
Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls Russia's war in Ukraine a "strategic failure" during a...
Blinken warns Ukraine cease-fire now would result in ‘Potemkin peace,’ legitimizing Russian invasion