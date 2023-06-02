Everyday Kentucky
Good Question: Is it legal to drive a golf cart on city streets?

Unless your local government specifically allows it, golf carts are not allowed on public roads in Kentucky.(Source: WMBF News)
By Victor Puente
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With warmer weather, you might see all kinds of vehicles out on the road. That includes one a viewer had a question about.

For today’s Good Question, James says, “I see golf carts driving on the streets around Veterans Park all the time. Is it legal to drive a golf cart on city streets?”

James, that depends on where you live. Unless your local government specifically allows it, golf carts are not allowed on public roads in Kentucky.

However, there are cities where it is allowed on certain streets.

Kentucky state law allows local governments to designate some low-speed streets as golf cart friendly. Frankfort, for example, allows them on about 20 different roads. That law also requires those drivers to have a valid license, along with certain requirements for the carts.

And James, since you mentioned Veterans Park, we’re going to assume you live in Lexington. The answer here would be no. The city’s website even says, “The operation of a golf cart on the roadways, other than a designated crossing on or around a golf course, is prohibited in Lexington.”

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

