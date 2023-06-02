Good Question: Is it legal to drive a golf cart on city streets?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With warmer weather, you might see all kinds of vehicles out on the road. That includes one a viewer had a question about.

For today’s Good Question, James says, “I see golf carts driving on the streets around Veterans Park all the time. Is it legal to drive a golf cart on city streets?”

James, that depends on where you live. Unless your local government specifically allows it, golf carts are not allowed on public roads in Kentucky.

However, there are cities where it is allowed on certain streets.

Kentucky state law allows local governments to designate some low-speed streets as golf cart friendly. Frankfort, for example, allows them on about 20 different roads. That law also requires those drivers to have a valid license, along with certain requirements for the carts.

And James, since you mentioned Veterans Park, we’re going to assume you live in Lexington. The answer here would be no. The city’s website even says, “The operation of a golf cart on the roadways, other than a designated crossing on or around a golf course, is prohibited in Lexington.”

