Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a high pressure, which means we’ll continue the summer feel as we start the weekend.

Thanks to a weak weather maker, Saturday night, our chances for showers and storms will increase over the weekend.

A cold front, on Tuesday, will increase our chances for showers and storms. Highs cool to the 70s, behind the front.

We’ll end the week with a mix of sun and clouds as highs warm to the lower 80s by Friday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

