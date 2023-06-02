Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky bakery comes up with sweet way to honor Deputy Caleb Conley

By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - Deputy Caleb Conley was killed in the line of duty last Monday while conducting a traffic stop.

Deputy Conley touched the lives of many in his time serving his community. Now, members of his community are doing what they can to serve his family as they grieve the loss of the Scott County deputy.

In Paris, Ky., Countryside Sweets bakery is donating 60% half of their profits this week to Deputy Conley’s family.

“Caleb was a friend from way back when,” said owner Chelsea Morguson.

Several members of Conley’s family are regulars at the bakery. Deputy Conley’s widow told Chelsea his favorite item was the strawberry cheesecake cupcake.

“So I just rolled the strawberry cheesecake out a couple of weeks early. We rotate our menu, so I went ahead and put those out for him,” said Morguson.

They’ve been a big hit. Along with everything else in the bakery this week.

On top of the 60% donation, the bakery’s employees have pledged 100% of their tips for the week.

Gracie Ritchie says her family was close with Deputy Conley and his family. She and the other employees are glad they can help support Conley’s widow through this difficult time.

“I’m glad that we can ease her mind a little bit on like when it comes to money wise and things like that,” said Ritchie.

But they say they couldn’t achieve that without the help of the community.

“Getting like three likes on a Facebook post last week to getting over 3000 shares on a benefit it’s been overwhelming, and we really appreciate it,” said Morguson.

Saturday is the last day of the week-long fundraiser. Countryside Sweets will be open from noon until 4 p.m.

