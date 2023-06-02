Everyday Kentucy
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Madison County man sentenced to decades behind bars for child pornography

A Madison County man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison on Friday.
A Madison County man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison on Friday.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Madison County man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison on Friday.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 43-year-old Donald Caudy III pleaded guilty in February to one count of using a minor to create visual depictions of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the investigation began in May 2022, when the Michigan State Police were investigating an individual suspected to be involved in crimes involving the possession of child pornography.  While reviewing evidence obtained in that case, law enforcement discovered that the individual from Michigan had received multiple sexually explicit images of the same child from another individual and had been involved in chat conversations involving graphic discussions of the sexual assault of children.

The investigation ultimately revealed that the person responsible for sending the images of the minor and engaging in the graphic chats with the Michigan suspect was Caud.

During a search of Caudy’s electronic devices, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says multiple sexually explicit images of a four-year-old child were discovered.  The images were the same images that had been distributed to the suspect in Michigan.  

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Caudy admitted that he was responsible for creating the sexually explicit images and, ultimately, distributing them to the suspect in Michigan.

Under federal law, Caudy must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence.  Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for twenty years.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission shared plans Wednesday morning to explore new...
African plant could be part of Kentucky’s solution to opioid epidemic
KSP says 32-year-old Tyler J. Blevins, of Vanceburg, walked away from the Bluegrass Career and...
Kentucky State Police says escaped inmate has been caught
According to the Railbird website, tickets are sold out. VisitLEX says this means more than...
Know before you go: Railbird 2023
Strawberry Moon over Wichita Falls. (File image)
Sky watchers in for a treat Friday night
The man accused of killing a Scott County sheriff’s deputy was back in court Tuesday morning....
Attorney General’s office to take over prosecution of accused Scott Co. deputy killer

Latest News

UK HealthCare is celebrating it through its annual Expression of Courage event. Survivors of...
Cancer survivors gather at Kroger Field to celebrate victory over disease
There is a lot on the schedule for downtown Lexington this weekend, and parking at Kroger Field...
Will Kroger Field’s parking lot be able to handle busy weekend?
In Paris, Ky., Countryside Sweets bakery is donating 60% half of their profits this week to...
Kentucky bakery comes up with sweet way to honor Deputy Caleb Conley
Kentucky bakery comes up with sweet way to honor Deputy Caleb Conley
WATCH | Kentucky bakery comes up with sweet way to honor Deputy Caleb Conley