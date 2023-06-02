Man accused of killing Deputy Conley makes first in-person court appearance
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of killing Deputy Caleb Conley was back in court Friday morning.
Steven Sheangshang made his first in-person court appearance. Officers wheeled him into a Fayette County courtroom around 8:30.
He’s accused of killing Deputy Conley, then going on a violent crime streak into Lexington.
We learned during Friday morning’s hearing that police say a woman with him witnessed every part of that crime streak. Officers identified her as Sheangshang’s girlfriend.
Right now, she is not facing any charges.
