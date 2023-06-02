Everyday Kentucky
Man accused of killing Deputy Conley makes first in-person court appearance

Steven Sheangshang, the man accused of killing Deputy Caleb Conley, was back in court Friday...
Steven Sheangshang, the man accused of killing Deputy Caleb Conley, was back in court Friday morning.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of killing Deputy Caleb Conley was back in court Friday morning.

RELATED: Kentuckians say goodbye to Deputy Caleb Conley

Steven Sheangshang made his first in-person court appearance. Officers wheeled him into a Fayette County courtroom around 8:30.

He’s accused of killing Deputy Conley, then going on a violent crime streak into Lexington.

RELATED: Attorney General’s office to take over prosecution of accused Scott Co. deputy killer

We learned during Friday morning’s hearing that police say a woman with him witnessed every part of that crime streak. Officers identified her as Sheangshang’s girlfriend.

Right now, she is not facing any charges.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

