Man accused of killing Deputy Conley makes first in-person court appearance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of killing Deputy Caleb Conley was back in court Friday morning.

Steven Sheangshang made his first in-person court appearance. Officers wheeled him into a Fayette County courtroom around 8:30.

He’s accused of killing Deputy Conley, then going on a violent crime streak into Lexington.

We learned during Friday morning’s hearing that police say a woman with him witnessed every part of that crime streak. Officers identified her as Sheangshang’s girlfriend.

Right now, she is not facing any charges.

Steven Sheangshang was wheeled into Fayette District Court for his first in-person court appearance.



His long list of Lexington-based charges (assault, robbery, evidence tampering, burglary x3) will next go before the grand jury.



I’ll have the latest at noon @WKYT pic.twitter.com/a2iiJdo44Y — Jeremy Tombs (@jeremy_tombs) June 2, 2023

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.