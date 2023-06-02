Motorcyclist seriously hurt after early morning crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say a motorcyclist is has life-threatening injuries after a crash.

It happened on Bellaire Avenue, around 3:10 a.m. not far from Coolavin Park.

No other vehicles were involved.

Police are working to determine what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as WKYT learns more.

