Motorcyclist seriously hurt after early morning crash
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say a motorcyclist is has life-threatening injuries after a crash.
It happened on Bellaire Avenue, around 3:10 a.m. not far from Coolavin Park.
No other vehicles were involved.
Police are working to determine what led up to the crash.
This is a developing story and will be updated as WKYT learns more.
