Railbird festival headlines busy weekend for Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the start of one of the busiest weekends of the year here in Lexington.

“We had nothing else going on, so we thought we’d come a couple days early and see what Lexington has to offer,” said Dylan Irvin, who is visiting from Kansas.

Some, like Dylan Irvin and his friends are kicking it off downtown at Thursday Night Live.

“I came to Lexington from Wichita, Kansas with a bunch of friends I met at Red Rocks. We’re here to see Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers.”

Then Saturday and Sunday they’ll join the 40,000 other people at Railbird.

“We are thrilled to welcome Railbird to the infield at Red Mile. I think it will bring back a lot of nostalgia for folks. Old Lexingtonians will remember Memorial Stakes Day,” said VP of Operations, Mary Catherine Jones.

Once again, and for the first time in decades, a music festival will be held at Red Mile. VP of Operations, Mary Catherine Jones said it’s their location near downtown and campus that makes it prime real estate for the large event.

“They have really brought every team member they possibly can to make sure this event is paramount. This experience is going to be amazing I believe for all guests. I think you’re going to experience fabulous music, there’s no question about that. Great food, great culture, and really in a perfect setting. In my bias opinion.”

But Railbird isn’t the only event bringing thousands of people to the city.

KHSAA Softball State Tournament and KHSAA Track and Field both run June 1st through June 3rd. NCAA activities for baseball run June 2nd through June 5th.

UK let their employees know most of the parking impacts will be on south campus, but traffic will be much heavier than usual throughout the area.

“We’re all really hopeful and confident that this will be a success. That’s the end goal for everybody.”

