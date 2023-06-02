Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Railbird festival headlines busy weekend for Lexington

Railbird Festival headlines busy weekend for Lexington
By Grason Passmore
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the start of one of the busiest weekends of the year here in Lexington.

“We had nothing else going on, so we thought we’d come a couple days early and see what Lexington has to offer,” said Dylan Irvin, who is visiting from Kansas.

Some, like Dylan Irvin and his friends are kicking it off downtown at Thursday Night Live.

“I came to Lexington from Wichita, Kansas with a bunch of friends I met at Red Rocks. We’re here to see Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers.”

Then Saturday and Sunday they’ll join the 40,000 other people at Railbird.

“We are thrilled to welcome Railbird to the infield at Red Mile. I think it will bring back a lot of nostalgia for folks. Old Lexingtonians will remember Memorial Stakes Day,” said VP of Operations, Mary Catherine Jones.

Once again, and for the first time in decades, a music festival will be held at Red Mile. VP of Operations, Mary Catherine Jones said it’s their location near downtown and campus that makes it prime real estate for the large event.

“They have really brought every team member they possibly can to make sure this event is paramount. This experience is going to be amazing I believe for all guests. I think you’re going to experience fabulous music, there’s no question about that. Great food, great culture, and really in a perfect setting. In my bias opinion.”

But Railbird isn’t the only event bringing thousands of people to the city.

KHSAA Softball State Tournament and KHSAA Track and Field both run June 1st through June 3rd. NCAA activities for baseball run June 2nd through June 5th.

UK let their employees know most of the parking impacts will be on south campus, but traffic will be much heavier than usual throughout the area.

“We’re all really hopeful and confident that this will be a success. That’s the end goal for everybody.”

Find everything you should know before you go to Railbird by clicking the link here.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Kendall Bank, 40.
Man threatened to kill Kentucky judge and blow up courthouse, police say
One person is dead after a crash in Scott County. The crash happened early Tuesday morning on...
Name of victim in deadly Georgetown police chase crash released; suspect identified
The Fayette County coroner says 14-year-old Jaxon Keller died of a gunshot wound.
Kentucky teen dies after being shot over the weekend
The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission shared plans Wednesday morning to explore new...
African plant could be part of Kentucky’s solution to opioid epidemic
Deputy Caleb Conley’s visitation was held Wednesday at Scott County High School. His funeral...
Funeral service held Thursday for Deputy Caleb Conley

Latest News

The man accused of killing a Scott County sheriff’s deputy was back in court Tuesday morning....
Attorney General’s office to take over prosecution of accused Scott Co. deputy killer
“In high-energy horses, meaning horses at high speed, those injuries tend to be very severe, so...
Equine doctor talks about safety in horse racing industry
Strawberry Moon over Wichita Falls. (File image)
Sky watchers in for a treat Friday night
Human trafficking is an illicit industry that is big business across the Bluegrass, experts said.
WKYT Investigates | Illicit industry, big business: Ky. officials crack down on human trafficking