Report: Churchill Downs moving races to Ellis Park

Report: Churchill Downs moving races to Ellis Park
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Churchill Downs will suspend its current spring and summer racing schedule and move those races to Ellis Park in Henderson County, according to a report by Horse Racing Nation.

Churchill Downs acquired Ellis Park last year.

This comes in the wake of 12 horse deaths at Churchill Downs.

Just Thursday, Churchill Downs announced new safety initiatives and precautionary measures. The initiatives were announced following a special meeting between track officials and horsemen based at Churchill Downs and Trackside Training Center Louisville.

Horse Racing Nation reports the races could move to Ellis Park as soon as late next week.

This is a developing story.

The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission shared plans Wednesday morning to explore new...
KSP says 32-year-old Tyler J. Blevins, of Vanceburg, walked away from the Bluegrass Career and...
According to the Railbird website, tickets are sold out. VisitLEX says this means more than...
Strawberry Moon over Wichita Falls. (File image)
The man accused of killing a Scott County sheriff's deputy was back in court Tuesday morning....
There is a lot on the schedule for downtown Lexington this weekend, and parking at Kroger Field...
In Paris, Ky., Countryside Sweets bakery is donating 60% half of their profits this week to...
Kentucky bakery comes up with sweet way to honor Deputy Caleb Conley
