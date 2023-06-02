Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

SEC to play 8-game conference football schedule in 2024; long-term model still TBD

Conference’s presidents voted to implement a short-term solution to a scheduling conundrum that has been debated for more than a year
Kentucky defensive back Carrington Valentine, right, sacks Mississippi State quarterback Will...
Kentucky defensive back Carrington Valentine, right, sacks Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference will play eight league games in 2024 when it expands to 16 teams with the additions of Oklahoma and Texas, but beyond that, the schedule model is to be determined.

Commissioner Greg Sankey says the conference’s presidents voted to implement a short-term solution to a scheduling conundrum that has been debated for more than a year. The SEC has been holding its spring meetings on the Florida Gulf Coast this week.

Conference leaders have been trying to decide between a nine-game conference schedule that would include three annual rivalry games and an eight-game model with one annual rivalry game.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Kendall Bank, 40.
Man threatened to kill Kentucky judge and blow up courthouse, police say
One person is dead after a crash in Scott County. The crash happened early Tuesday morning on...
Name of victim in deadly Georgetown police chase crash released; suspect identified
The Fayette County coroner says 14-year-old Jaxon Keller died of a gunshot wound.
Kentucky teen dies after being shot over the weekend
The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission shared plans Wednesday morning to explore new...
African plant could be part of Kentucky’s solution to opioid epidemic
Deputy Caleb Conley’s visitation was held Wednesday at Scott County High School. His funeral...
Funeral service held Thursday for Deputy Caleb Conley

Latest News

Berea College Mountaineers
Berea College to Join HCAC
“In high-energy horses, meaning horses at high speed, those injuries tend to be very severe, so...
Equine doctor talks about safety in horse racing industry
The world famous Twin Spires of historic Churchill Downs.
Churchill Downs announces steps to improve safety
Georgetown's Tony Wise qualified on Wednesday for the 43rd U.S. Senior Open.
Georgetown’s Tony Wise qualifies for U.S. Senior Open