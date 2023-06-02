Everyday Kentucy
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Will Kroger Field’s parking lot be able to handle busy weekend?

There is a lot on the schedule for downtown Lexington this weekend, and parking at Kroger Field...
There is a lot on the schedule for downtown Lexington this weekend, and parking at Kroger Field is filling up quickly. That raises some concern for the community as to how everyone will fit in these lots.(WKYT)
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There is a lot on the schedule for downtown Lexington this weekend, and parking at Kroger Field is filling up quickly. That raises some concern for the community as to how everyone will fit.

Kroger Field is often packed in the fall due to football fans filling the stands, but this weekend the parking lots will be filled, and it’s not for football.

MORE

The Railbird Festival is happening on Saturday and Sunday, and with more than 40,000 expected to attend the sold-out festival, many have bought parking passes.

“When we coordinated with the Railbird folks, we isolated some areas dedicated to them, and that totaled about 4,200 spaces dedicated to the Railbird event,” said Lance Broeking, UK’s director of Transportation Services.

Broeking says the rest of those spaces are to be distributed to other events happening at Kroger Field as well.

”We worked together on defining some spaces for Railbird and, at that time, we knew there would be some competing events. KHSAA, Athletic events, softball, baseball, track, we knew those events would be going on,” said Broeking.

He says for healthcare workers worried about parking for the weekend, there will be accommodations made for them.

”There really isn’t a conflict on saturday and Sunday. Healthcare allows their employees to park a little closer in some of the patient visitor spaces due to lower demand,” said Broeking.

Although the lot will be filled, Broeking does not believe it will be over-filled as some think it will, and that he has full confidence that parking will not be an issue for any event.

“Just be patient with us, and all of these things will go off without a hitch, hopefully,” said Broeking.

Officials also said that although various events are happening in Kroger Field, each event is in charge of its own parking procedures.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission shared plans Wednesday morning to explore new...
African plant could be part of Kentucky’s solution to opioid epidemic
KSP says 32-year-old Tyler J. Blevins, of Vanceburg, walked away from the Bluegrass Career and...
Kentucky State Police says escaped inmate has been caught
According to the Railbird website, tickets are sold out. VisitLEX says this means more than...
Know before you go: Railbird 2023
Strawberry Moon over Wichita Falls. (File image)
Sky watchers in for a treat Friday night
The man accused of killing a Scott County sheriff’s deputy was back in court Tuesday morning....
Attorney General’s office to take over prosecution of accused Scott Co. deputy killer

Latest News

Churchill Downs
Remainder of spring meet at Churchill Downs will move to Ellis Park
A Madison County man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison on Friday.
Madison County man sentenced to decades behind bars for child pornography
UK HealthCare is celebrating it through its annual Expression of Courage event. Survivors of...
Cancer survivors gather at Kroger Field to celebrate victory over disease
In Paris, Ky., Countryside Sweets bakery is donating 60% half of their profits this week to...
Kentucky bakery comes up with sweet way to honor Deputy Caleb Conley