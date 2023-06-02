Will Kroger Field’s parking lot be able to handle busy weekend?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There is a lot on the schedule for downtown Lexington this weekend, and parking at Kroger Field is filling up quickly. That raises some concern for the community as to how everyone will fit.

Kroger Field is often packed in the fall due to football fans filling the stands, but this weekend the parking lots will be filled, and it’s not for football.

The Railbird Festival is happening on Saturday and Sunday, and with more than 40,000 expected to attend the sold-out festival, many have bought parking passes.

“When we coordinated with the Railbird folks, we isolated some areas dedicated to them, and that totaled about 4,200 spaces dedicated to the Railbird event,” said Lance Broeking, UK’s director of Transportation Services.

Broeking says the rest of those spaces are to be distributed to other events happening at Kroger Field as well.

”We worked together on defining some spaces for Railbird and, at that time, we knew there would be some competing events. KHSAA, Athletic events, softball, baseball, track, we knew those events would be going on,” said Broeking.

He says for healthcare workers worried about parking for the weekend, there will be accommodations made for them.

”There really isn’t a conflict on saturday and Sunday. Healthcare allows their employees to park a little closer in some of the patient visitor spaces due to lower demand,” said Broeking.

Although the lot will be filled, Broeking does not believe it will be over-filled as some think it will, and that he has full confidence that parking will not be an issue for any event.

“Just be patient with us, and all of these things will go off without a hitch, hopefully,” said Broeking.

Officials also said that although various events are happening in Kroger Field, each event is in charge of its own parking procedures.

